Edease Nigeria proffers solution to youth employment at National Youth Conference | The Guardian Nigeria News

Edease Nigeria, a thought leader in EdTech launches a new Nigerian service at the National Youth Conference to help solve youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Edease, a global technology company working together with leading Nigerian entrepreneurs and businesses, has enhanced and tailored its world class EdTech service for Nigeria. Edease will enable young Nigerians to identify their route to employment and maximise their potential.

The technology takes users through a series of questions where the answers are scientifically analysed against 40 years worth of psychological predisposition modelling to enable a user to best understand not only themselves, their strengths and weaknesses, but what type of career will best suit their natural psychological DNA.

Obi Asika, a respected Nigerian entrepreneur, determined to see the youth of Nigeria drive the country forward, has actively been working with Edease since 2019 to develop the right service for Nigeria.

