Foundation empowers youths, others with entrepreneurial skills | The Guardian Nigeria News

A non-governemntal organisation, Yield Africa Foundation, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Vocational Education Training Centre in Oshodi-Isolo Local Council of Lagos State, has empowered 650 youths and adults on different skills under the free skills acquisition programme.

The participants were trained in photography, tie and dye, screen- printing, bag making, household chemical production and catering services.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Olatunde Martins, who spoke at the graduation ceremony of the students, said that one of the objectives of the programme was to eradicate poverty through entrepreneurial skills.

According to him, the training was due to the rapid increase in unemployment in the society and need for people to embrace vocational education training.

Guest Speaker at the ceremony, Mayowa Alakija, charged the graduating students to implement digital marketing and not wait for big capital before starting up.

…