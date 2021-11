Hailey and Justin Bieber spoke on rough patches in their relationship on the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast. Justin Bieber said he could cry thinking about how his wife Hailey has loved him through the hard times. Hailey Bieber also revealed that there was a time when the couple weren’t even […]

