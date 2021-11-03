Kebbi state to hold LG poll on Feb. 5 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) has scheduled the state local government councils poll for Feb. 5, 2022.

Alhaji Aliyu Mera, Chairman, KESIEC said this when he briefed newsmen shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting at the commission’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

“After a fruitful deliberation with political parties in the state, we have resolved without resistance from any party that we are going to conduct the local government councils election on Feb. 5, 2022.

“This is a collective and unanimous decision of all stakeholders; it is not a decision of the commission alone but the political stakeholders. Going by our programme, the parties requested for an extension of time for sales of forms which was granted, apart from this, all other things were humbly accepted.

“Initially, sale of forms was supposed to commence from Dec. 24 to Jan. 5, but they pleaded that it should be extended by five days which was accepted and approved; now sales…