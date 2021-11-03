Newcastle close in on Unai Emery appointment

Newcastle are hoping to appoint Villarreal boss Unai Emery as their new manager by the weekend, according to widespread reports on Tuesday.

The former Arsenal manager will be on the touchline for Villarreal’s home Champions League clash against Swiss side Young Boys on Tuesday.

The BBC said newly wealthy Newcastle were aiming to hire Emery in time for Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

A compensation deal worth £6 million ($8 million) is reportedly being negotiated to free Emery from the remainder of his contract.

Newcastle were taken over by a consortium led by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund last month and have ambitions to recreate the success of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, all of whom are backed by wealthy foreign investors.

However, the Magpies’ immediate target is to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle have not won any of their first 10 league games of the season and sit second-bottom of the table on four points, six adrift…