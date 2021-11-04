AIMS launches applications for the fourth intake of African Master’s in Machine Intelligence | The Guardian Nigeria News

DAKAR, Senegal, 4 November 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) has launched applications for the fourth intake of its unique African Master’s in Machine Intelligence (AMMI), a one-year intensive foundational master’s program that provides brilliant young Africans with state-of-the-art training in machine learning and itsapplications.

“The previous AMMI intakes gave students intensive mathematics and AI, Machine Learning training, preparing them to think of new ways to solve local and global challenges. The former cohorts demonstrated the potential for foundational AI and Machine Learning research and are working to enrich the machine intelligence ecosystem on the continent. We look forward to accepting new applications for the program,” said Professor Moustapha Cissé, Director of the AMMI Program at AIMS and Head of the Google AI lab in Ghana.

The incoming cohort of AMMI, supported by Facebook and Google, is based…