Dortmund to appeal to UEFA after Hummels’ red card | The Guardian Nigeria News

Borussia Dortmund officials said on Thursday they will appeal to European football’s governing body UEFA against the red card handed to Mats Hummels in this week’s Champions League defeat to Ajax.

Hummels, 32, was sent off just 29 minutes into Dortmund’s home defeat on Wednesday after a clumsy tackle on Ajax forward Antony.

English referee Michael Oliver consulted the video assistant referee but did not consult the footage himself and stood by his decision.

“This is a total injustice, we feel punished enough by the outcome of the match,” managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke told AFP subsidiary SID.

“We appeal to UEFA’s sense of justice – to set an example here and not punish the player as well.”

Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said he has already made contact with UEFA over the sending off, which he said was “more than obviously – and clearly provable – a wrong decision. It ruined our game and decided the match”.

Despite being a man down,…