EFCC releases Obi Cubana after three nights in custody | The Guardian Nigeria News

Popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana has been released from the the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Anambra-born tycoon was released on Thursday evening after undergoing intense interrogation by operatives of the commission for 72 hours.

Cubana was on Monday arrested by the EFCC over allegations of money laundering and tax evasion.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujar confirmed the release of the billionaire to The Guardian.

“It is true”, Uwujaren said while declining further comment on the matter.

A source at the commission told the Guardian that Cubana would be prosecuted for the allegations levied against him.

Cubana, who spent three night with the anti-graft agency, according to the source was released after he perfected his bail conditions.

Obi Cubana had arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi Abuja at about noon on Monday November 1, 2021.

The EFCC reportedly confiscated the…