Mastercard Foundation, United States International University-Africa, and Arizona State University Partner to Strengthen E-Learning Capacity in Africa and Beyond







TORONTO, Canada, 4 November 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Today, the Mastercard Foundation, United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa), and Arizona State University (ASU) announced the launch of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program e-Learning Initiative, which over the next five years, will enable more than 600,000 university students to successfully pursue their studies online, from anywhere across Africa. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many universities, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper