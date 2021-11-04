Nigeria's SIM registration rules 'adversely' affected subscriber growth – MTN





African telecommunications giant MTN on Thursday said Nigeria’s new regulations for registering SIM cards adversely affected the growth of its subscribers. The Nigerian government had directed all telcos in the country, including MTN, to register their users to the National Identity Number (NIN) database, an exercise it said will help to curb insecurity, fraud and cybercrimes. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper