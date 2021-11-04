Poor state of sports in southeast worries AFN board member — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Sends SOS to Enugu State Governor

• We are doing our best, says Gov Ugwuanyi’s aide

A board member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Henry Okorie, is disturbed by what he described as a ‘poor state of sports’ in the southeast region of the country.

Okorie, a former 400m hurdler, who is currently the Chairman of, Nigeria Athletics Athletes’ Commission (NAAC), said in a message to The Guardian, yesterday, that sports decadence in the Southeast geopolitical zone of the country, particularly, Enugu State, is worrisome.

Okorie said it would be immoral to take such a big bite without a save our soul (SOS) message to the government.

“It will be fair to look briefly at the reward culture of the state. Stars do emerge in Enugu both in the entertainment and sports industries. Typical of our entertainment stars, they leave for Lagos, for obvious reasons. Our sports stars, those in team sports like football usually move abroad to get better sign-on fees. Then,…