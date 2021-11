Rainoil Limited has completed the acquisition of majority shares in Eterna Plc, a publicly listed oil and gas company. The acquisition was completed following the successful purchase of majority shares of Eterna Plc, through its investment arm – Preline Limited. On the 21st of December 2020, Eterna Plc issued a public statement notifying […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper