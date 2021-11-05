21-storey building collapse: NIoB calls for strict laws against recurrence





The Nigerian Institute of Building (NIoB) on Thursday, appealed to the Lagos State government to strictly implement its physical planning laws to stem the rising spate of building collapse in the state. The institute made the call at a press briefing on the collapsed 21-storey building at Gerrard Road in Ikoyi, Lagos. The Institute’s Lagos […]

