3,795 teachers killed, 1,500 schools torched in BAY states, says NEDC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Managing Director, North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali, has said that 12 years of insurgency in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states has led to the killing of 3,795 teachers and razing of 1,500 schools.

Alkali raised the alarm, yesterday, while flagging off the five-day training of 300 teachers at the Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, Borno.

According to him, education is critical to the post-insurgency recovery programmes in the region, adding that the training will rebuild and enhance the capacity of teachers to improve their teaching skills.

“This requires that we invest in critical educational infrastructure and programmes by returning students to the rebuilt schools,” he said. He, however, noted that the conflict has also led to increase in school drop-outs, low school enrolment, and low rate of transition to higher education levels.

Other long terms effects, he asserted, comprise overcrowding and loss of instructional hours. The MD…