Africa’s digital media disruptors ‘punching above their weight,’ achieving societal impact on shoestring budgets, amid ongoing threats | The Guardian Nigeria News

· Report based on interviews with 200 digital native media in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia provides key lessons for growing sector

· More than 85% of African media interviewed have contributed to ‘significant political and societal changes’; more than half have won journalism awards

· But more than half subjected to online attacks and threats

NAIROBI, Kenya, 5 November 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Digital media entrepreneurs are producing ground-breaking journalism and achieving significant impact on their societies, in spite of often tiny budgets and constant online threats and attacks, a new global report revealed today.

The Inflection Point International report, published by SembraMedia, a non-profit that supports entrepreneurial journalists in partnership with the global philanthropic organisation Luminate, carried out more than 200 global interviews and interviewed 49 independent digital native…