Al Sadd say deal agreed for Xavi but Barca wait on announcement | The Guardian Nigeria News

Barcelona is set to announce Xavi Hernandez’s dramatic return to the club as a coach, after Al Sadd confirmed on Friday a deal has been agreed between the clubs.

The Qatari club said in a statement Barca had paid the release clause for Xavi, who has been coaching in Qatar since 2019 and is now due to rejoin the club where he enjoyed huge success as a player.

Barcelona were yet to make any official announcement regarding Xavi two hours after the statement from Al Sadd, with reports in the Catalan press claiming they believe negotiations are not yet complete.

“Al Sadd have said it is official but Barca have not. Let’s wait,” said Barca’s interim coach Sergi Barjuan, who is expected to be in charge for the La Liga game against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Al Sadd chief executive Turki Al-Ali had earlier said in a statement: “The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract.

“We’ve agreed…