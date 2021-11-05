Ekiti Assembly approves change of name for College of Agriculture | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed the State College of Agriculture and Technology (first amendment) Bill, 2021, and committed the 2022 budget to its Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further legislative scrutiny.

The lawmakers, at plenary on Friday, approved the amendment that sought to change the name of the institution to Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan Ekiti.

The lawmakers agreed that the amendment is aimed at enlarging the horizon of the institution.

The Leader of Business, Mr Gboyega Aribisogan, moved the motion for the approval of the bill and was seconded by Hon Femi Akindele, (APC-Irepodun/Ifelodun 1).

The Assembly also committed the 2022 budget estimates to its Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further scrutiny.

Members of the Assembly, in their various contributions to the debate before the committee, applauded Governor Kayode Fayemi for the judicious use of the 2021 budget.

They charged various government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs)…