Nigerian Army remains apolitical – Spokesman Nwachukwu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Army says it remains apolitical whenever called upon by civil authorities to provide internal security.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Thursday while reacting to allegation that soldiers were escorting buses conveying fake voters to Anambra.

Nwachukwu said that no soldier of the Nigerian Army had indulged in escorting fake voters into the state, ahead of the Nov. 6 governorship poll.

According to him, contrary to the misleading information, the buses in question were conveying INEC permanent and ad-hoc staff for the election tasks in the state.

He said the Ministry of Information and Culture had corroborated the same position, urging the public to disregard the misinformation.

“Our duty in the state at this time is purely security-related and in support of the Nigeria Police, which are the lead security agency in the security architecture of electioneering.

“This is done in collaboration…