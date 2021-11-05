Number of surrendered insurgents now 17,000 – Theatre Commander | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force, “Operations Hadin Kai”, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, has said that the number of insurgents who have surrendered to the government has now reached 17,000.

Musa made this known on Friday in Maiduguri during a courtesy call on the management of North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Musa said those that surrendered comprised combatants, non combatants, those conscripted against their wish and family members.

Musa said the growing number of those surrendering as the military continue to profile them warranted the need for the intervention of the NEDC in their maintenance.

He noted that the development was a positive one that remains a source of concern for members of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), who have started panicking as their hope to inherit Boko Haram fighters has boomeranged.

Musa said that the disturbed ISWAP group had even set up a task force to stop the trend of surrendering, adding that the way the…