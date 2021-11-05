Ogun councils get N3.6b as FG allocation for Oct | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ogun State government, yesterday, claimed that it had received N3.6 billion as federal allocation due to the 20 local councils in the state for October 2021.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, who disclosed this during the statutory Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting at the Conference Hall, Oba’s Complex, Abeokuta, said the money included shares of statutory allocation, Value Added Tax (VAT) and exchange gain.

He promised that the state government would not relent in its efforts at ensuring due diligence and smooth running of local councils in the state.

According to him, the councils was able to accommodate payment of March and April 2020 loan and co-operative deductions alongside the statutory first line charges, including primary school teachers’ salary, local council workers’ salary, pensions, traditional council and other charges.

Afuape noted that the present administration would not…