Recovering Czech leader to tap election winner as PM | The Guardian Nigeria News

Czech President Milos Zeman said Friday he would tap Petr Fiala, head of the centre-right Together alliance which won a general election last month, to form the next government.

Zeman, who was taken to hospital on October 10, a day after the vote, had so far favoured billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, his ally, whose populist ANO movement came narrowly second.

“It won’t be a problem because Andrej Babis, with whom I have just talked on the phone, is not interested in being the prime minister,” Zeman said on the Frekvence 1 radio station.

“The reason is simple — nobody wants to negotiate with him,” the 77-year-old president added in his first public interview in months.

Together, comprising three centrist and right-wing parties, has formed a coalition with another centrist alliance of two parties for a majority of 108 votes in the 200-seat parliament.

The five parties expect to sign a coalition deal on Monday as the new parliament holds its constituent…