Tottenham’s Conte era gets off to ‘crazy’ winning start | The Guardian Nigeria News

Antonio Conte was dished up the good and the bad in his first match in charge of Tottenham who beat Vitesse Arnhem 3-2 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday in a game which also featured three red cards.

Conte took his place in the dug out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after his work permit arrived in time two days after his appointment.

And after watching his side race to a three goal lead, before being pegged back then lose a man as Vitesse ended with nine men Conte told BT: “It was a crazy game.

“Usually I don’t like this type of game – a crazy game means anything can happen. But at the same time I think we should win and we won.

“We were winning 3-0 then conceded two goals we can avoid. After a red card we were in trouble. To win while suffering is good for this team, these players.”

Spurs had not mustered a single shot on target in the weekend defeat to Manchester United, which spelled the end for Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in…