INEC extends voting in Anambra guber poll to Sunday — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended voting in the Anambra governorship poll to Sunday, to allow voters who were not able to vote due to malfunctioning of the Bimodal Accreditation System (BVAS) to vote.

Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) disclosed this at a news briefing held in the INEC headquarters, Awka on Saturday.

He said that the measure became necessary to enable more if not all, eligible voters to cast their votes in the areas affected by the malfunctioning of the system.

He said that the BVAS malfunctioned because of software glitches.

Nkwachukwu said that the commission was already working to rectify the problem.

“In line with existing regulations and guidelines of the Commission, any intending voter who is on the queue by 4.00 pm shall be allowed to vote.

“The extension of time arose out of several field reports that voters have had problems with accreditation.

” The Commission is currently…