‘It’s our fault’: Chelsea frustrated in Burnley draw | The Guardian Nigeria News

Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea had only themselves to blame as the Premier League leaders were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by struggling Burnley on Saturday.

Tuchel’s side led through Kai Havertz’s first-half header and was 11 minutes away from moving five points clear at the top before Matej Vydra stunned Stamford Bridge into silence.

It was a brutal blow to Chelsea given their territorial dominance, but they had no response as their four-match winning run in the league came to an end.

The Blues sit three points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who won at Manchester United earlier on Saturday.

Chelsea’s Brazilian defender Thiago Silva (2R) vies with Burnley’s English defender Charlie Taylor during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London on November 6, 2021. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Third-placed Liverpool can move within one point of Chelsea if they beat West Ham on Sunday.

Although Chelsea is unbeaten in…



