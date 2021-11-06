‘It’s our fault’: Chelsea frustrated in Burnley draw | The Guardian Nigeria News

Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea had only themselves to blame as the Premier League leaders were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by struggling Burnley on Saturday.

Tuchel’s side led through Kai Havertz’s first-half header and was 11 minutes away from moving five points clear at the top before Matej Vydra stunned Stamford Bridge into silence.

It was a brutal blow to Chelsea given their territorial dominance, but they had no response as their four-match winning run in the league came to an end.

The Blues sit three points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who won at Manchester United earlier on Saturday.

Third-placed Liverpool can move within one point of Chelsea if they beat West Ham on Sunday.

Although Chelsea is unbeaten in…