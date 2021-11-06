Jigawa students’ 2020 performance unaffected by COVID-19 lockdown | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Jigawa Science and Technical Board on Friday said that the impact of COVID-19 did not technically affect the target performance of their students in 2020.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Haladu Ado, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, attributed the high performance of the students to smooth running of live

classroom programmes on radio.

NAN reports that the state government had in 2020, during outbreak of COVID-19, organised a live radio classroom for primary and secondary school students across the state in order to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

Ado said that 68 per cent of students who sat for the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) in the state science and technical schools passed.

He said of the 1,980 students who also sat for NECO in 2020, 1,604 had five credits and above, including Mathematics and English, while 526 out of 990 who sat for WAEC also obtained the required grade points.

The…