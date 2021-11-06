Johnny Drille, Rexxie, DJ Spinall, others up for Beatz Awards | The Guardian Nigeria News

It is that time of the year again where Nigerian sound engineers, producers, video directors and other technical talents jostle under the prestigious The Beatz Awards for highly acclaimed categories.

Vying for the award are the fresh and talented professionals such as Focus dance beat creator Ajimovoix drums, London for Rema’s Soundgasm, and Andre Vibezfor Ladipoe’s Feelings will make their debut.

Also featured are Niphkeys for Naira Marley’s Koleyewon, Mex Flairz for Joeboy’s Show Me, Eskeez for Olamide’s Rock, and Semzi Beatz for BBNaija’s Laycon on Fall for Me.

The newly renamed category, DON JAZZY New Discovery Producer winner will bag a whopping sum of 1 million Naira Cash – sponsored by Don Jazzy.

Dj Spinall and DJ Cuppy, who have both held best Male and Female DJ respectively for three years in a row, as well as Dj Kaywise, Dj Big-N, Dj Neptune, and Dj Nana,DJ Soul.Yin, are among the top contenders for the OAP place in…