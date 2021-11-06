Respite in FCT as abducted varsity lecturers, children regain freedom | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Citizens’ Cooperation Facilitated Victims’ Release, Says Minister

• Students, Residents Seek Security Beef Up

The joy of families of kidnapped lecturers of the University of Abuja has been restored, as all abducted victims have been rescued through the efforts of joint security operatives made up of the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), military and local vigilantes.

The victims were rescued in the early hours of yesterday and moved to DSS hospital in Abuja for medical check up.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, in his reaction, attributed the release of the six abducted persons to joint efforts by security agencies and citizens’ cooperation.

Two lectures, a non-academic staff and members of their families were those rescued from kidnappers’ den by security operatives.

Spokesman of the police in Abuja, DSP Josephine Adeh, told newsmen that all the victims were rescued unhurt.

According to the officer, “FCT…