Solskjaer denies he is on borrowed time despite Man City defeat | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he does not feel as though he is on borrowed time despite a chastening 2-0 defeat by Manchester City on Saturday.

Eric Bailly’s own goal and Bernardo Silva’s strike on the stroke of half-time proved the difference at Old Trafford but there was a huge gulf in quality between the teams.

United, who have lost three of their past four Premier League games, had less than 33 percent possession and just one shot on target.

The defeat, which comes two weeks after United’s 5-0 home demolition by Liverpool, ramps up the pressure on the Norwegian boss.

A disappointed Solskjaer said his team had started off too “passive” and conceding the first goal had been a hammer blow.

“They (Manchester City) played well,” he told Sky Sports. “Of course they don’t give you opportunities to win the ball off them so some praise has got to go to them as well but we were not at our level and standards need to be…