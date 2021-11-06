‘Women can truly have it all, but must be intentional about their wheel of life’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ifeyinwa Arachie is a seasoned Human Resource professional with over 20 years experience that spans across different industries. Over the years, she has found great fulfillment in consistently solving people problems within the organsation. A graduate of Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, Edo State, she started her career as a youth corps member attached to the Human Resources Admin team of Shell Petroleum Development Company, Ltd, where she was exposed to dealing with people. In 2004, she joined Pearl Integrated Limited and was seconded to the Human Resources Department of Total Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited. She subsequently was employed into the Manpower planning department of Total in 2011.

An Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD) and a member of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), the governing body of HR practitioners in Nigeria, Arachie believes that each role provides a…