Xavi faces ‘biggest challenge of career’ as Barcelona coach | The Guardian Nigeria News

Xavi Hernandez said he is prepared for the “biggest challenge of his career” before leaving Qatar for Spain on Saturday, as Barcelona’s legendary former midfielder returns home to take over as coach.

Xavi’s appointment was confirmed by Barca in the early hours of Saturday morning and the 41-year-old will be presented to fans at Camp Nou on Monday.

He landed in Barcelona at just before 1 pm local time on Saturday after travelling with his family, agents and coaching staff.

“I’m very happy as you can imagine, it’s the biggest challenge of my career,” Xavi had told Spanish journalists at Doha airport. “I’m going home and I am very happy.”

Xavi faces a huge challenge, with Barcelona adrift of La Liga’s top four, struggling to make the knock-out stages of the Champions League and grappling with debts of more than a billion euros.

“I have also experienced bad situations,” Xavi said. “It’s not the best moment in the history of the club but I want to…