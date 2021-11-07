Fernandes says Man Utd players should look in the ‘mirror’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United’s players should look in the “mirror” after their chastening 2-0 defeat to Manchester City cranked up the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United beat Tottenham convincingly last week to restore some pride following an embarrassing 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool but were palpably second best against City on Saturday, struggling with and without the ball.

Poor defending led to Eric Bailly’s own goal and then Bernardo Silva scored on the stroke of half-time, with Luke Shaw at fault.

“Obviously everyone is frustrated about the result, about the performance too,” the Portuguese midfielder told MUTV.

“We know we can do much better and we know this is not enough for a player who is representing this big club. We have to look at the mirror.”

Fernandes apologised to fans, who were expecting a title push after United, who finished second in the Premier League last season, spent heavily in the transfer window.

“We…