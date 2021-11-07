Introspection into Onyeka Onwenu’s My Father’s Daughter — Guardian Arts — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

To read Onyeka Onwenu’s autobiography is to be a fly on the wall completely absorbed in multilayered intimate conversations with her about a thoroughly fascinating life.

It transports the reader from the joys of a relatively privileged childhood in pre-Civil War Port Harcourt to the traumatic death of her father in a car crash before her fifth birthday, to her mother’s experience of widowhood and the ugly transformation of previously containable extended family relationships once the breadwinner had passed. Life became hard overnight.

She recounted the privations of war as a teenager and the daily exposure to danger, disease, hunger and death, but also the steely resolve of a people determined to bear their suffering with equanimity. Life had to go on, even when a good meal consisted of foraged vegetables, rats and lizards.





The aftermath of the war did not bring much relief, especially with the forced sale of the family house in Port Harcourt as an “Abandoned Property”. The…