Man United derby defeat ramps up pressure on Solskjaer as Chelsea held | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under renewed pressure after Manchester United were outclassed 2-0 by Manchester City on Saturday while Burnley ended Chelsea’s winning streak in the Premier League.

Eric Bailly’s own goal and Bernardo Silva’s strike on the stroke of half-time proved the difference at Old Trafford but there was a huge gulf in quality between the teams in the early kick-off.

Struggling Burnley scored a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Chelsea while Norwich lifted themselves off the bottom of the table by beating Brentford 2-1 for their first league win of the season.

Two weeks after their embarrassing 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool, United was again palpably second-best on home turf.

Only a string of stunning saves from goalkeeper David de Gea prevented Solskjaer’s men from another humbling in a match in which they could just muster a single shot on target.

United have won just one of their past six Premier League games, giving…