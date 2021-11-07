



A notorious drug dealer, Okoli Collins Ikenna, who is the mastermind of recent multiple attempts to export illicit drugs to London in the United Kingdom through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, and some courier companies in Lagos has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The post NDLEA arrests notorious drug dealer behind London-bound multiple consignments appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper