Plateau assembly crisis is embarrassing to Nigeria – Saraki | The Guardian Nigeria News

Immediate Past Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described the crisis that has kept the Plateau State House of Assembly under lock as an embarrassment to Nigeria after practicing democracy for 21 uninterrupted years.

Saraki in a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, head of his Media Office, stated that if the issues that led to the Plateau State legislative crisis had happened in the first few years following the return of democracy in 1999, it would be excusable as part of the learning curve.

He added that for the drama of unconstitutionality and simple lack of respect for due process that is the subject of the crisis to happen in 2021 is only exposing Nigeria to ridicule in the comity of nations.

“The Plateau crisis should be viewed in a larger context. It is not about Governor Simon Lalong with whom I have personal relationship and enjoy mutual respect. Neither is it about the two claimants to the office of Speaker of the State House of Assembly or their…