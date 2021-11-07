





Kamaru Usman is still the best pound-for pound fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship after defeating Colby Covington in the early hours of Sunday at the Maddison Square Garden in New York to retain his UFC Welterweight title. Usman won the fight by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) to defend his welterweight crown at the […]

The post Usman defeats Covington to retain UFC welterweight crown appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper