Butcher in police net over death of 50-year-old woman-friend in Ogun | The Guardian Nigeria News

The police command in Ogun says it has arrested a 48-year-old butcher in connection with the death of his 50-year-old woman- friend, whose corpse was found by the roadside at Aro area of Abeokuta.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday.

Oyeyemi said that the suspect was arrested, following an information received at Lafenwa Divisional Headquarters that the corpse of a certain woman was seen lying by the roadside at Aro area of the state capital.

He said that upon receiving the information, the DPO of divisional headquarters dispatched his men to the scene, where the corpse was recovered and deposited at a mortuary.

He added that the case was subsequently transferred to State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department on the order of the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, for discreet investigation.

The PPRO said that the CSP Femi Olabode-led homicide section embarked on technical and…