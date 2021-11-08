NAICOM charges insurers on digitalisation | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has called on insurance operators to step up their digitalisation process and ensure alignment with its portal requirements.

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer, NAICOM, Sunday Thomas, at a just-concluded Insurance Professionals’ Forum, organised by the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, urged insurance companies that are yet to align with its portal requirements to do so as the regulator would not continue to wait forever.

He said the industry was lagging and needs to reassess its business model, re-evaluate its strategy and make the digital agenda a priority.

“If this is not done it will be difficult to deliver on customers’ expectations and new entrants, insurtech firms and leading digital competitors will take advantage of this weakness. It is time for insurers to evolve and do the needful. This will require a different set of skills, culture and…