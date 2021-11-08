NFVCB Reportedly Bans Eternals From Cinemas





Nigeria has reportedly joined the list of countries to ban the screening of the new Marvel superhero film Eternals as the film slated to premiere over the weekend was yanked from cinema schedules. Following the removal of Eternals from cinema schedules, it appears that Nigeria has joined the list of countries to ban the superhero film over a same-sex […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper