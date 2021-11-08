Saudi-owned Newcastle appoint Howe as new manager | The Guardian Nigeria News

Newcastle ended their long wait to hire a new manager on Monday, unveiling former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as the man to lead the Magpies into a new era under wealthy Saudi ownership.

Howe, 43, takes charge of a side languishing second from bottom of the Premier League, five points from safety, and without a win all season.

He replaces Steve Bruce, who left the club by “mutual consent” on October 20, two weeks after the Saudi-led takeover propelled the club into the ranks of the super-rich.

Newcastle said Howe, who was not first choice, had been handed a contract “until summer 2024”.

“We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process,” said co-owner Amanda Staveley.

“As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.”

Howe said it was a “great honour” to take the helm at…