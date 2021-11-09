





Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, professionally known as Les Twins, are French dancers, producers, models, and designers. Often referred to by their respective nicknames, “Lil Beast” and “Ca Blaze”, they are recognized internationally for their talent in new style hip-hop dancing. The Twins partnered with Hennessy to showcase the unique creation of Hennessy with […]

The post A Very Special Collaboration: Hennessy X Les Twins appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper