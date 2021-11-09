Firm to empower Nigerian youths through online job creation — Appointments — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria’s fastest growing online marketplace for traders, the Owlette is providing youths an avenue to earn from their trade and skills. The digital platform launched in June 2020 is fast becoming the number one marketplace for young Nigerians.

This innovative and easy-to-navigate Owlette App, can be described as the “Uber” for online businesses, creating income for millions for sellers of goods and services, investment seekers and social media influencers. With just a smartphone and a decent internet connection, you can buy, sell and improve visibility for your business from the comfort of your private space, at any time.





Speaking to press men recently, CEO, Olusehinde Elijah Kolawole stated: “The Owlette was created with a simple vision to connect young business owners and freelancers in Nigeria to people who can buy their products and engage them for their services. It also provides an easy method for consumers to purchase their products of need. We’ve…