It’s Service Friday Every First Friday and vivo has Exciting Offers for You  | The Guardian Nigeria News

The new month is upon us, and vivo’s got a ton of exciting offers and activities ready to amaze you, from super discounts to after-service customer support. It has kicked off the new month with vivo Nigeria Black Friday super discount running until the 30th of November 2021. You can buy the Y1s for ₦52,990 and the Y20 4GB for ₦89,900 across all authorised retail stores nationwide.

Also, the vivo Nigeria service day is every first Friday of the month! You can enjoy exclusive benefits on first Fridays at vivo Service Centers in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Ibadan. All because vivo gives the best after-service support to their consumers in order for them to enjoy the digital life the #vivoWay.

Take your vivo smartphone to be rejuvenated, so it operates at its optimum best at all times.

Hurry now and get the Y1s or Y20 4GB, so you don’t miss out on this offer.

Follow @vivo_nigeria on Instagram, Facebook @vivo, vivo Nigeria facebook fans club and