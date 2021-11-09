Secure EVE ISK and EVE online items purchases on El Dorado | The Guardian Nigeria News

InterStellar Kredits (ISK) farming on EVE Online is challenging. A prevalent opinion amongst players is that working an hour in a real-life job is more profitable than spending an hour mining EVE ISK. Mining EVE ISK is so time-consuming and unfulfilling that you would rather do that minimum wage job and hopefully meet new people, and perk up that resume.

Farming EVE Online ISK can be particularly challenging for newbies. They only receive a noob ship, some starter missions, and a brief tutorial. They are then sent into the harshness of space with nothing more than determination to fend for themselves.

New EVE Online players soon come to realize that they need ISK to survive the savagery of the frontier space. You cannot purchase equipment, ships, or trade goods without ISK. So, players are left with no option but to spend endless hours mining ISK.

All that you need to mine is low-level mining skills, and a frigate equipped with a Miner 1 module. Hit the asteroid belt and mine…