The Federal Government told a Federal High Court, Abuja that a team of lawyers of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on a Wednesday, staged a walkout before the trial opened.

Source: Guardian Newspaper