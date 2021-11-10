Anambra poll: Buhari deserves kudos– PDP presidential hopeful | The Guardian Nigeria News

A former PDP presidential aspirant, Mr Stanley Osifo, says President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendations for the credible outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra.

Osifo, who vied for PDP’s presidential ticket in 2019, and now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

“The election from every indication is adjudged free to a very large extent. I think we have to give kudos to the President who has made the conduct free, fair and credible through the electoral commission.

“In the last three governorship elections we have had in the country from Edo to Ondo and now to Anambra, we have seen free and fair elections.

“I hope Nigeria will move on with what we have achieved in Edo, Ondo and Anambra,” he said.

He commended the people of Anambra for conducting themselves peacefully, though the turnout of voters was very low.

Osifo congratulated the…