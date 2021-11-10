Bill seeking inclusion of new oil producing states in NDDC passes 2nd reading at Senate | The Guardian Nigeria News

A bill to amend the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Act for the inclusion of new oil producing states has passed second reading at the Senate.

This followed the presentation of the lead debate by the sponsor, Sen. Solomon Olamilekan (APC-Lagos West) at Wednesday’s plenary.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Olamilekan said the bill was read for the first time on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

He said that the bill sought to amend the NDDC Act 2000 to include states that had attained the status of Oil Producing States with similar circumstances as those listed in the Act.

“In this era of change where government is desirous of raising revenues for development, the discovery of crude oil in new states in the country can only amount to additional revenue for the government.

“Following the discovery of oil in Bauchi, Lagos and Ogun, these states have officially joined the League of Oil Producing States in Nigeria.

“This is following the discovery of…