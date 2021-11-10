Introducing WhisperSMS – the hassle-free way to communicate — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

WhisperSMS, a communications company based in Lagos, has integrated all-in-one digital communication channels that enable users to fully express their ideas. WhisperSMS is a telecommunications company that delivers bulk SMS to over 5000 phone numbers with different network service providers, including DND numbers from any internet-connected device.

It’s not surprising that businesses are increasingly using SMS (Short Message Service) messaging to support their Customer service and engagement strategies. We may not be tied to our emails 24/7, but many of us are inseparable from our mobile phones.

SMS marketing allows you to broadcast customised messages to groups or individuals and is a great way to capture the attention of your target audience and encourage a prompt response.

With this launch, Whisper SMS hopes to increase sales and customer satisfaction through smarter SMS campaigns, instant OTPs, email notifications, voice OTPs, and other award-winning bulk SMS services….