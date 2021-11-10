



When Chisom Obinna Onyeke, popularly known as JaySnths, entered the University of Abuja to study political science, he thought that after his graduation he would settle down as a political scientist. But he was orchestrated by divine providence to settle down for a career which he knew how to do best since childhood. JaySnths was […]

The post Meet JaySnths, the political scientist turned music producer appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





