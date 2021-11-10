Okagbare was never abandoned in Tokyo, says AFN — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

An official of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has described as false an allegation by Blessing Okagbare’s sister, Grace that the sprinter was abandoned soon after she was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) over drugs issues at the Tokyo Olympics Games.

Okagbare was suspended on the eve of her semifinal in the 100m event in Tokyo.

Apart from accusing the nation of abandoning the sprinter, her sister also alleged that Blessing was being forced to accept doping charges instituted against her by the AIU.

However, an official of the AFN told The Guardian yesterday that top officials of the federation as well as those in Team Nigeria nearly ‘stepped out of the boundary’ in Tokyo in their bid to show Okagbare solidarity shortly after the news of her suspension was broken.

The AFN official said: “It is not true that Nigeria abandoned Okagbare as alleged by her sister, Grace. We went contrary to the guidelines in Tokyo in our bid to show our…